Volleyball and field hockey come to a close with Catholic high schools still competing

By this time next week, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association will have crowned state champions in volleyball and field hockey. All three — there are two divisions in field hockey — have defending champions who are favored to repeat, but don’t tell that to the other schools that are still in the bracket.

The first trophy to be handed out is for volleyball. Saint Mark’s is back in the final. Padua and Archmere are battling for field hockey glory in their respective divisions.

For ticket information, go to www.websites4sports.com or contact the individual schools.

Volleyball

Monday

No. 9 Tower Hill (17-2) vs. No. 3 Saint Mark’s (17-1), approx.. 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center. The Spartans are playing in their fourth straight state championship match and in search of their third consecutive victory. Saint Mark’s gets its hitting from names you’ve come to know by now, Julia Yurkovich and Ava Borcky, and Malani Maycole has taken on a bigger role as the season has progressed. Their setter, Maddi Way, is a freshman, while Taylor Holly anchors the defense. The invaluable supporting cast includes Lauren Mehelas, Abby Catts and Jill Teal. They’ll take on the Hillers out of the Indepdendent Conference, led by all-state candidate Chole Sachs. Her fellow hitters include Reagan Squire and Anna Schiltz, while Meghan Mumford and Lily Leung provide a solid back line.

This is Tower’s first appearance in the title match since 2013. Saint Mark’s and Tower Hill have not played each other since the 2017 third-place match. The last time they met when it counted was in the first round of the 2006 state tournament.

Field hockey

Tuesday

Division I: No. 4 Padua (9-7) vs. No. 1 Cape Henlopen (15-1), 4 p.m. at Rullo Stadium. Padua faces a tough challenge in the semifinal round of the DIAA state tournament. Cape Henlopen has won 10 of the last 11 state championships, including all five since the sport split into two divisions. The Vikings have a multitude of weapons on offense, including Louise Rishko and Addison Basile, and the goalkeeper is Morgan Newcomb. The Pandas counter with Shannon Salerni and Kelsey Clauss, with Taylor Kozink in net.

Cape defeated the Pandas, 8-0, at Rullo on Oct. 15 as part of the annual Turf Bowl. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 3 Wilmington Charter-No. 2 Smyrna on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., also at Rullo.

Wednesday

Division II: No. 3 Tatnall (15-1) vs. No. 2 Archmere (14-2), 6 p.m. at Rullo Stadium. Tatnall has just one loss this season, and it came at Archmere on Oct. 18. This game is for a berth in the Division II state championship game. The Hornets come at opponents in waves on offense, with Lydia Colasante, Rachel Whitehead and Kali Clayton spearheading an offense that never stops. They are just as stout on defense. Tatnall, with Grace Hill in net, has allowed just three goals in its 15 wins. The Auks get their goals from several players, including Bella Dell’Oso, Emma Gioffre and Maura Read. Ava Hughes can expect a busy day in goal.

The victor will play either No. 5 Wilmington Friends or No. 1 Delmar on Saturday at noon at Rullo Stadium.