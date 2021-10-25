Volleyball wraps regular season this week as Catholic high schools eye tournament play

The days are getting shorter, which can mean only one thing — the fall high school postseason tournaments are almost here. The volleyball regular season finishes next Saturday when Ursuline hosts Saint Mark’s, while field hockey and soccer enter the final 10 days of the regular season.

The football season still has three weekends remaining, with St. Elizabeth getting things started this week with a Thursday night battle.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-9) at Wilmington Charter (12-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Newark Charter (10-1) at Archmere (10-3), 3:45 p.m. The Patriots and Auks battle in a game that will help decide who wins the Diamond State Athletic Conference. Both teams score more than four goals a contest while allowing fewer than one each time out.

Padua (6-6-1) at Saint Mark’s (9-4), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline (4-9), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Delmar (12-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Christiana (2-8), 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Archmere (7-6) at Tower Hill (8-5), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline (7-4) at Delaware Military (6-5), 6:30 p.m.

Padua (10-3) at Saint Mark’s (12-0), 7:15 p.m. The teams begin the final week of the regular season with what could be a postseason preview. These teams normally finish the season against some of the state’s top competition, and it provides fans with a taste of what to expect when the DIAA tournament opens next week.

Thursday

Newark Charter (12-2) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Ursuline at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (3-7) at St. Elizabeth (4-9), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (9-5) at Newark Charter (6-4-2), 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (10-1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-10), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

Salesianum (10-4) at Delaware Military (9-3), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-7-1) at Annapolis Area Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (11-1) at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m. The Spartans take their high-octane, attacking style to the Force. These teams will both be among the favorites in their respective state tournaments, but first they meet in what should be a very entertaining match.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (9-4), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (3-9), 3:45 p.m.

Football

Thursday

St. Elizabeth (7-0) at Wilmington Charter (4-2), 6 p.m. The Vikings put their undefeated record on the line in a prime-time matchup at the Force. Charter will honor its seniors, then continue with its most successful season in years.

Friday

Smyrna (5-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m. The Sals welcome one of the state’s best teams to Abessinio Stadium. The Eagles won the first game ever at the stadium last fall, and their offense may be more explosive in 2021. The Sals’ defense will be put to the test, and their size up front could be a difference.

Saturday

A.I. DuPont (2-5) at Archmere (7-0), 11 a.m. Archmere wraps up a four-game homestand against the Tigers. The teams have not met since at least 2006.

Saint Mark’s (5-3) at Delcastle (1-6), 11 a.m. The Spartans are on the road for their final two games as they look to finish strong heading into the tournament. Saint Mark’s has not played the Cougars since at least 2003.