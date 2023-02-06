Winter sports seasons wind down for Catholic high schools, but big contests remain

Just two full weeks remain in the high school basketball season, and it will be a big one on Pennsylvania Avenue. Ursuline will be hosting two other title contenders, including the defending state champion Caravel Buccaneers on Tuesday. There is also a game of consequence at Archmere, where the Auks’ girls are having a memorable season.

This is the final week for wrestling, with dual-meet tournament action beginning on Feb. 15. And swimming enters the home stretch. Competition is allowed until Feb. 14, but all of the Catholic schools except Salesianum and Ursuline will wrap up their regular-season slates this week.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (6-8) at MOT Charter (3-9), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Delmarva Christian (15-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-2), 4 p.m.

Caravel (10-4) at Ursuline (16-0), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Delaware Military (12-3) at Archmere (12-3), 6:30 p.m. The winner of this game will likely take the Diamond State Athletic Conference and the automatic bid to the state tournament that comes with it, although both the Auks and Seahawks are in no matter what happens. Archmere’s inside game has posed problems to opponents all season, while DMA likes to shoot from the outside.

St. Elizabeth at Padua (5-11), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Middletown (9-6), 5:15 p.m.

William Penn (2-12) at Padua, 6:30 p.m.

Sanford (12-3) at Ursuline, 7 p.m. Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium will be packed and rocking as the Raiders welcome Sanford for a battle between the state’s top two girls teams. Ursuline features just one senior in the starting lineup, but their eighth-graders have turned heads this season. The Warriors, have three seniors in the starting five, including Dallas Pierce, who has been the team’s leading scorer in almost every game this season.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Woodbridge (11-3), noon

Saint Mark’s (12-4) at Brandywine (3-14), 12:15 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Archmere (7-6) vs. Odyssey Charter (7-6), 5:15 p.m. at the Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

MOT Charter (6-10) at St. Elizabeth (11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-6), 5:30 p.m.

Caravel (10-4) at Salesianum (9-6), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 6 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (10-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-8) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (4-10) at Saint Mark’s, 12:15 p.m.

Archmere at Delaware Military (2-13), 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday

Newark Charter (1-2) and Wilmington Friends (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (7-2), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Howard (3-5) and Middletown (2-3) at St. Elizabeth (3-5), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere (5-7) at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (7-2) at St. Georges (6-5), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (15-4), 2 p.m. The Sals wrap up the regular season with a trip to Sussex County to meet the defending dual-meet state champion. Both teams will have three days off after this before the first round of the state dual tournament begins.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday

Wilmington Charter (6-2 boys, 7-2 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (7-2 boys, 8-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Tuesday

Archmere (1-9 boys, 4-7 girls) vs. Sanford (6-1 boys, 3-5 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Padua (5-4) vs. Ursuline (8-0), 3:30 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Thursday

Salesianum (11-1)/Ursuline vs. Tower Hill (3-5 boys, 8-0 girls), 3 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Padua vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at Western Branch YMCA (girls only)

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (2-2 boys, 0-4 girls), noon