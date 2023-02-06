‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ was just fine at Saints Peter and Paul in Easton, Md., as musicals kick off — Photo gallery

‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ was just fine at Saints Peter and...

Saints Peter and Paul got things rolling with high school musicals this weekend in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Wilson Auditorium in the Easton, Md., high school was aglow with the production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:

Padua Academy: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” Feb. 17-18 at 7:30 pm and Feb. 19 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $5 for students and children under 10. Adult tickets are $10.

Archmere Academy: “Willy Wonka,” Feb. 24-25 at 7:00 pm., March 3-4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 purchase online here.

Salesianum School: “Head over Heels,” March 3-4 at 7:30 pm, March 5 at 2:00 pm, March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.

Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.