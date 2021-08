‘The Scally Brothers,’ face-painting and more highlight ‘Summer Mini-Fest’ at St. Elizabeth...

Music, treats and fun were part of the menu Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Bear.

The first “Summer Mini-Fest” was hosted Aug. 7 by the Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministries Office at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear.

The family-friendly event included outdoor games, food and ice cream and activities as well as a concert by The Scally Brothers.