Marian Blue Wave group prays rosary to end all forms of abortion, close Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON– A group of pro-life Catholics gathered outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Washington Oct. 12 to pray the rosary for an end to abortion and the closure of Planned Parenthood and all abortion facilities.

The morning prayer also marked the third anniversary of Marian Blue Wave, an initiative of the American Life League.

“The national debate over abortion has escalated since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” said Katie Brown, Marian Blue Wave’s director. “It is more important than ever for Catholics and other Christians to wage this battle over the evil of abortion with the power of God and the intercession of his Blessed Mother.”

She made the comments in a statement released ahead of the prayer gathering outside what her organization describes as an abortion “mega-facility.”

According to its website, Planned Parenthood’s Carol Whitehill Moses Center of Washington performs abortions and provides birth control, HIV services, men’s health care, mental health, the morning-after pill, pregnancy testing and services, women’s health care, transgender hormone therapy and other services.

“Marian Blue Wave participants commit to pray a weekly rosary with the specific intentions of ending all types of abortions — including surgical, pill, contraceptive and in vitro fertilization — and shutting down every Planned Parenthood facility in America,” said a Marian Blue Wave news release.

With 10,000 individuals participating, “more than 1.5 million rosaries have been said to end abortion and shut down Planned Parenthood,” it added. From the group’s inception in October 2019 through July 2022, the Marian Blue Wave said, it “has witnessed the closure of 67 Planned Parenthood sites.”

The movement also “seeks to close all other abortion facilities in the United States and change the hearts of Catholics who advocate for or promote abortion.”