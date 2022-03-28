Franciscan Sister Stella Mary Breen, former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 92

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Stella Mary Breen, 92, a Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 70 years, died March 26 in Assisi House. A native of Ireland, she ministered in the Diocese of Wilmington for 10 years.

She spent more than 26 years in Catholic education. In the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Stella taught at St. Joseph, St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Ann schools. She also taught in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and in Pensacola, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C.

For 36 years, she ministered in the Diocese of Charleston, S.C. She spent 26 of those at the Franciscan Center, an outreach center on St. Helena Island, specializing in helping the community with immigration and naturalization issues. She also helped with tutoring, religious education and assistance for Spanish-speaking children. She also taught in the diocese.

She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Mary Breen, also a member of the congregation. All services will be held in Assisi House on March 31. Viewing at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed.

Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.