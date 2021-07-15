Funeral Mass is July 19 for Colin Brady, 2021 Salesianum School graduate

The funeral Mass for Colin M. Brady, who died July 11, will be held July 19 at Salesianum School, from which the 17-year-old graduated in June. No cause of death was available.

According to his obituary, Brady, of north Wilmington, played baseball for Naamans Little League and football for the Brandywine Warriors. At Salesianum, he was a member of the football and rugby teams. He was also an avid snowboarder and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He and his family marched in the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia with Finnegan New Year’s Brigade.

“He will be remembered as the bright kid who knew every sports stat in the book and argued any topic until he was proved right,” his obituary reads. “Colin always strived to be the best version of himself. He touched many people’s lives, and his impact on friends and family will last forever.”

Brady was predeceased by his grandfather, Eugene Brady. He is survived by his parents, John and Susan DiBernardino Brady; sister Karen; brother John Jr.; maternal grandparents Francis and Mary DiBernardino; paternal grandmother Dorothy Brady; and extended family.

A visitation will be July 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, Pa. Mass of Christian Burial is July 19 at 10 a.m. in the Salesianum gymnasium, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pa.