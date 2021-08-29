Longtime Diocese of Wilmington priest Father Philip Sheekey, 83, to be laid to rest Sept. 2

Father Philip Patrick Sheekey died in the early hours of Saturday, Aug.28, 2021. Father was born Oct.7, 1937 in Philadelphia. He received his early education at Saint Monica’s Grade School and Southeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He attended Saint Bonaventure College, Allegheny, New York, and began studies for the priesthood at Christ the King Seminary, Olean, New York.

After completing theological studies at Saint Mary’s Seminary, Roland Park, Baltimore, he was ordained on May 16, 1964 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Wilmington, by Bishop Michael W. Hyle.

His was first assigned as associate pastor to Saint John the Baptist–Holy Angels parish, Newark. He served as associate pastor at Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle (1965–1967), Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington (1967–1971), and Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin (1971–1975).

Father served as pastor of Saint Ann, Bethany Beach (1975–1982), Christ Our King, Wilmington (1982–1988), and Saint Edmond, Rehoboth Beach (1988–2000). From 2000 until his retirement in 2005, Father Sheekey served as chaplain to several local nursing homes in New Castle County.

Father was predeceased by his parents Philip and Anna (Ward) Sheekey; his brothers, Edward and Patrick Sheekey; and his sisters, Mary Sheekey and Katherine Wooten. Father is survived by his brother-in-law, Frank Wooten; and his nieces and nephews, Christopher Wooten, Maureen Star, and Edward A. Sheekey, Jr.

Special thanks to the Little Sisters of the Poor for their compassion and care over the last six months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept.2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church, 901 E. Newport Pike Wilmington. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Diocese of Wilmington, 1925 Delaware Avenue Wilmington, DE 19806, The Mary Campbell Center, 4641 Weldin Road Wilmington, DE 19803, or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road Newark, DE 19713. Arrangements in the care of Mealey Funeral Homes.