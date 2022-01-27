Oblate Father John P. Spellman, former Salesianum School teacher, dies at 83

CHILDS, Md. — Father John P. Spellman, a professed member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 64 years, died Jan. 25. He was 83.

Father Spellman, a native of Philadelphia, entered the Oblates after graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1954. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1966.

He ministered for many years in education, including at Salesianum School in Wilmington. In addition, he worked at Father Judge High School in Philadelphia and Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa. He was the director of senior Oblates from 1993-96.

Father Spellman also served as a chaplain in the United States Navy for more than 25 years. He was on active duty with the Marines in Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif., and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 1972-75, and also in the Naval Reserve until 1996. He retired with the rank of captain.

The visitation will be Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, Md., with a prayer service at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the Oblate Community Chapel in Childs, Md. Visitors are welcome to attend his interment with full military honors at 12:15 p.m. at the Oblate Cemetery.

Donations in Father Spellman’s name can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916-0087.