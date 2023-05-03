Sister Edith de Ste. Gertrude, native of Ireland with the Little Sisters of the Poor, dies at 103

Sister Edith de Ste. Gertrude (Mary Catherine “Kathleen” Collins) entered eternal life on April 28, 2023, at the age of 103.

She was born May 29, 1919, to the late Michael Collins and Elizabeth Doyle Collins of Bohernabreena, Piperstown, Co. Dublin, Ireland which is a beautiful part of Dublin’s mountains. Her father worked on the farm and her mother took care of the family. Kathleen had one younger sister, Eileen “Lillie” and two brothers, Maurice and Edward “Ned”.

From her early school days, Kathleen wanted to devote her life to God, but when her sister Eileen died at 16 years old, Kathleen stayed home to help her mother on the advice of the Mother Superior in Dublin who she had sought guidance. A few years later, with her mother’s blessing Sr. Edith entered the Little Sisters of the Poor and professed her religious vows on June 8, 1948, at St. Bridget’s Novitiate, Dublin.

She is survived by her beloved niece Elizabeth “Liz” and her husband John and their children. She has four nephews: Mike, Pat, Joe and Tim, along with their wives and families who live in Dublin. She is also survived by her Kinsella’s cousins who live in Ireland, and England and her goddaughter Ann Wason. Her cousin Margaret and her husband with their family who live in NJ were very devoted to her too.

As a Little Sister, Sister Edith served the elderly poor in homes in Europe and throughout the United States including Evansville, Louisville, Baltimore, and Newark. She has been in the Newark Home since 1994 and was rendering hospitality to the Elderly (pastoral visits, Legion of Mary, and the knitting club, etc.) up until the day she went to the hospital last week.

Funeral Services were at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark.

Mass of Christian Burial was May 3. Please see Mealey’s Funeral Home’s website https://www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com/ for the livestream of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark.