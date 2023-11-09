WATCH: A conversation with Bishop Koenig on Eucharistic Adoration Week in the Diocese of Wilmington beginning Nov. 26

In the video above, Bishop Koenig talks with Catholic Forum’s Bob Krebs about Eucharistic Adoration Week in the Diocese of Wilmington.

In addition, find a letter below from the bishop in English and Spanish.

Dear Friends in Christ:

As you may know, in June 2022 the Church in the United States began a three-year Eucharistic Revival. I am very grateful for the many ways that over the past sixteen months we have had the opportunity to gather in the Diocese of Wilmington and deepen our devotion to and understanding of the Eucharist. As we approach the midpoint of the Eucharistic Revival, I bring to your attention a special initiative of the Revival that will take place in our Parishes during the month of November:

1. The clergy of our diocese will focus their Sunday homilies in November on the Mass and the Eucharist.

2. Each parish will provide an opportunity for Eucharist Adoration during the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2.

As this “Eucharistic Week” approaches, the times and places when and where Eucharistic Adoration is taking place in our parishes will be announced in The Dialog and through social media. It will be a week when we, as a Diocese, will be especially united in our Eucharistic prayer.

Back in 2005, Pope Benedict XVI recalled how 49 Christians living in present-day Tunisia were arrested in 304 AD when, against imperial orders, they had gathered at the home of Octavius Felix for the celebration of the Sunday Eucharist. They were taken to Carthage where the Proconsul asked them why on earth they had disobeyed the Emperor’s prohibition. A man named Emeritus replied: Sine dominico non possumus, that is, we cannot live without joining together on Sunday to celebrate the Eucharist. Or, in the words of Pope Benedict, “We would lack the strength to face our daily problems and not to succumb” (29 May 2005).

As we continue to focus upon the Eucharist, the Source and Summit of our lives as disciples, may the Eucharist strengthen all the baptized.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington

Queridos Hermanos en Cristo:

Como ustedes ya saben, en Junio 2022 la iglesia católica en los Estados Unidos comenzó con un Reavivamiento Eucarístico por tres años. Yo estoy muy agradecido por las muchas maneras en que por los últimos dieciséis meses, hemos tenido la oportunidad de reunirnos en la Diócesis de Wilmington y profundizar nuestra devoción y entendimiento de la Eucaristia.

A medida que nos acercamos a la mitad del Reavivamiento Eucarístico, traigo a su atención una iniciativa especial para el avivamiento, que se llevara a cabo en todas nuestras parroquias durante el mes de Noviembre:

1. En Noviembre el clero de nuestra diócesis se enfocara en la Misa, en la homilía, y la Eucaristia.

2. Cada parroquia ofrecerá la oportunidad para la Adoración Eucarística (Adoración al Santísimo) durante la semana de Noviembre 26, a Diciembre 2, 2023.

Mientras la “Semana Eucarística” se acerca: el tiempo, la hora, cuando y donde, se llevara a cabo la Adoración Eucarística en las parroquias, será anunciado en El Dialogo y a traves de medios y redes sociales. Sera una semana cuando nosotros, como diócesis, estaremos unidos especialmente en nuestra oración Eucarística.

En el año 2005, el Papa Benedicto XVI recordaba como 49 cristianos viviendo en Tunisia fueron arrestados en el año 304 AD cuando, en contra de órdenes imperiales, ellos católicos se reunieron en la casa de Octavio Félix para la celebración Eucarística del domingo. Ellos arrestados fueron llevados a Cartago donde el procónsul le pregunto a ellos, porque, ellos habían desobedecido la prohibición del emperador. Un hombre llamado Emérito contesto: Sine dominico non possumus que es, nosotros no podemos vivir, sin reunirnos todos juntos en domingo para celebrar la Eucaristia.

En palabras del Papa Benedicto, “A nosotros nos faltarían fuerzas para enfrentar nuestros problemas diarios y no para sucumbir” (29 de mayo 2005).

Mientras continuamos enfocándonos en la Eucaristia, fuente y cumbre de nuestra vida como discípulos, pido a Dios, que la Eucaristia fortalezca a todos los bautizados.

Atentamente suyos en Cristo,

Muy Reverendo William E. Koenig, D.D.

Obispo de Wilmington