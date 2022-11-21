Aaron Frye brings on-field experience to sports coordinator’s job at Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Ministry

As a punter on his college football team, Aaron Frye was used to putting his defense in good position. He’ll be called upon to do the same thing in his new position as sports coordinator for Catholic Youth Ministry.

Frye, 30, arrived in Wilmington via the Pittsburgh area. He studied sports management at Bethany College in West Virginia, where he not only punted but was a safety as well for the Bison. He also earned a master’s degree from Bethany.

“After I got done playing football, I was asked to be a coach,” he said recently from his new office in Wilmington. He did that for a year of college ball and five at the high school level. He also has experience working as an educational paraprofessional, helping students with life skills.

As the sports coordinator for CYM, Frye will be responsible for administering the organization’s nine sports throughout the academic year. He started in his position just as CYM’s largest program, basketball, is beginning. Frye said his predecessor, Mike Speicher, has been very helpful during the transition.

“Mike has been a great help in explaining a lot of things,” Frye said. “I expect to come in and uphold the vision that was set by him.”

He said his role is to be there for the athletic directors and administrators at the various parishes. “I’m looking forward to working with them and getting to know them on a personal level.”

Since starting on Nov. 1, Frye has been busy getting to know his colleagues in the diocesan office. They’ve been very welcoming as he finds his footing in his new landscape, he said.