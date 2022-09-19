Annual Blue Mass honoring law enforcement, fire, emergency personnel in Diocese of Wilmington set for Oct. 7

WILMINGTON – The annual Blue Mass, which honors local, county, state and federal law enforcement, fire, emergency medical and military personnel, will be held Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton streets, in Wilmington.

First responders and military are encouraged to attend. The Mass also will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel. Those in attendance are asked to be ready to line up at 10:45 a.m.

Bishop Koenig will preside at the Mass.

The service is a Catholic Mass, but those of other faiths are welcome to attend, either in person or via the livestream, to pray for those who risk their lives for the sake of public safety.

A reception will follow in Grant Hall beneath the church.

Any agency who would like to bring an honor guard, mounted patrol, pipe and drum, etc., should contact Mike Connelly at mconnelly@cdow.org or (302) 295-0668.