Aquinas Academy to mark beginning of 25th year with potluck brunch, concert

BEAR — Aquinas Academy, which is marking 25 years of education this coming school year, will host a concert and picnic on July 24 on its campus on Red Lion Road. The Hillbilly Thomists, a group of Dominican friars who combine Catholic theology with bluegrass music.

The friars are stopping in Delaware as part of their “Old Highway” tour, which spans several states in the United States. Their performance will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Hillbilly Thomists released their first album in 2017; it consisted mostly of bluegrass standards and Americana favorites. Since then, they have released two more albums, including “Holy Ghost Power,” which came out earlier this month.

But that is just the second part of the afternoon at Aquinas. The day will begin with a potluck brunch beginning at 12:30 p.m. The school is accepting contributions to its potluck at www.perfectpotluck.com/PMBD6379.

There is no entrance fee, although the Hillbilly Thomists will be accepting donations to support the formation of friars at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. The concert will be held outdoors, so attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. RSVPs with the number of people attending should be sent to aquinasoffice@aquinasacademy.net.

Aquinas Academy is located at 2370 Red Lion Road, Bear.