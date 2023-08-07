Benedictine Sister Vincent Schroeder, longtime St. Elizabeth High School faculty member, dies at 87

Sister Vincent Schroeder, a New Castle native who ministered primarily in education in nearly 70 years of religious life, died Aug. 3, five days short of her 88th birthday. She was a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Md., for 67 years.

Sister Vincent attended St. Peter Cathedral School and St. Elizabeth High School, both in Wilmington, before entering the Benedictines in 1956. She earned a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Seton Hall University and a master’s in library science from the University of Delaware.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, in her early years with the congregation, she taught at Our Lady of Fatima in New Castle, St. Edmond’s in Rehoboth Beach, and St. Elizabeth and Sacred Heart schools in Wilmington, and she also ministered in New Jersey. She returned to Wilmington as a teacher of theology and psychology for more than 40 years at St. Elizabeth High School while also serving as the librarian and manager of the Christmas extravaganza.

Molly Dorazio, who had children at St. Elizabeth Elementary School while Sister Vincent worked at the high school, recalled in an online tribute how much fun she was.

“I will never forget how she agreed to get into the dunk booth at our spring festival when I asked her. The kids loved it, and so did she,” Dorazio wrote.

Kevin Scott, a graduate of St. Elizabeth elementary and high schools and the former director of development at the high school, said so many Vikings owe so much to Sister Vincent.

“Without her patience as my first-grade teacher, I probably would not have learned to read,” Scott said. “And without her encouragement and direction, I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to get involved in the performing arts. She cast me as the king in our first-grade play.”

Scott, who is now the manager of the Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth, said he believes Sister Vincent was “sent her on a mission from God” to reach the souls of as many as possible. She started the high school Christmas variety show in 1970 and directed it until 2007. Scott was a technical assistant for the show from 1981-2007. The variety show will be held for the 54th time this December.

“I am sure it will be performed in her honor and in her memory for years to come,” Scott said.

According to the Benedictines, Sister Vincent loved “all of God’s creatures” and cared for stray and homeless animals. She enjoyed reading, doing word-search puzzles, and meeting strangers as friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Frederick, her brother Frederick, and half-brother Paul. She is survived by a nephew, two nieces, cousins, and great-nephews and nieces, along with the Benedictine Sisters.

A visitation will be held Aug. 8 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Ridgely.

Donations in Sister Vincent’s name can be made to the Benedictine Sisters, 25 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.