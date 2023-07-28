Bl. Carlo Acutis relics and Eucharistic Miracles of the World tour to make stop at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Wilmington

Bl. Carlo Acutis relics and Eucharistic Miracles of the World tour to...

St. Elizabeth Parish and the St. Pius X Columbiettes will host the Vatican International Exhibition of The Eucharistic Miracles of the World and Carlo Acutis’ First Class Relic the weekend of Aug. 26-27.

This exhibition, which is currently touring the U.S., features an opportunity for veneration of a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

From a wealthy but not religious family, Acutis was a young Italian man of deep faith, and lived a life of care for others. Like many young adults, he enjoyed soccer and video games, and used his knowledge of technology to create a website dedicated to cataloguing every reported Eucharistic miracle around the world. He died of leukemia in 2006 and was beatified in 2020.

The tour also features the Eucharistic Miracle Panel Display, talks by Dr. Bill Ryckman, Mass, Benediction, and an outdoor procession and illuminated Rosary display.

St. Elizabeth’s is located at 809 S Broom St., Wilmington, and there is parking on premises. The church and Grant Hall are also handicap accessible. A handicap accessible bathroom is located in the vestibule of the church.

For more information, contact the St. Pius X Columbiettes, (302) 897-3022, or piuscolumbiettes@gmail.com.

The schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

8:15 a.m.: Mass, talk by Dr. Bill Ryckman

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Eucharistic Adoration (in church upstairs)

9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.: Carlo Acutis Relic and Eucharistic Miracle Display (in Grant Hall downstairs)

4 p.m.: Mass, talk by Dr. Bill Ryckman

After 4 p.m.: Mass until 7:30 p.m.: Carlo Acutis Relic and Eucharistic Miracle Display

7:30 p.m.: outdoor Eucharistic & relic procession, illuminated Life-Size Rosary

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

7:30 a.m.-: Mass, talk by Dr. Bill Ryckman; Eucharistic Adoration until 10 a.m.

8:30-9:45 a.m.-: Carlo Acutis Relic and Eucharistic Miracle Display (in Grant Hall downstairs)

10 a.m.-: Mass, talk by Dr. Bill Ryckman

After 10 a.m. Mass until 2:30 p.m.: Carlo Acutis Relic and Eucharistic miracle display (in Grant Hall downstairs)

2:30 p.m.: procession of relic back up to church and benediction.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.