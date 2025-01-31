Cathedral of St. Peter School students listen to 11 speakers at vocation and career day during Catholic Schools Week: Photo Gallery

WILMINGTON – The students of Cathedral of St. Peter School started their day in the mayor’s office and ended with a vocations event at the school on Jan. 30 during Catholic Schools Week.

Students from grades second through eighth separated into groups and went from classroom to classroom to listen to 11 speakers.

The speakers included author Lenny Williams, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Desmond Wynn, child advocate Carley Davis, lawyers Mandy Buckworth and Nicoli Goncalves, Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, Sister JoAnne Goecke, Detective Sarah Bozeman, Lt. Leanne Strauss and two representatives from the Blue Coats basketball team.

Tuesday was the start of Catholic Schools Week at Cathedral of St. Peter School with “Community Day” where the school invited the community for a tour and coffee and doughnuts.