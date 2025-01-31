Home Education and Careers Cathedral of St. Peter School students listen to 11 speakers at vocation...

Cathedral of St. Peter School students listen to 11 speakers at vocation and career day during Catholic Schools Week: Photo Gallery

By
Erica Harmer, The Dialog
-
115
Mia Napier and Sister JoAnne Goecke discuss sister's path to her vocation. Dialog photo/Erica Harmer

WILMINGTON – The students of Cathedral of St. Peter School started their day in the mayor’s office and ended with a vocations event at the school on Jan. 30 during Catholic Schools Week.

Students from grades second through eighth separated into groups and went from classroom to classroom to listen to 11 speakers.

The speakers included author Lenny Williams, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Desmond Wynn, child advocate Carley Davis, lawyers Mandy Buckworth and Nicoli Goncalves, Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, Sister JoAnne Goecke, Detective Sarah Bozeman, Lt. Leanne Strauss and two representatives from the Blue Coats basketball team.

Tuesday was the start of Catholic Schools Week at  Cathedral of St. Peter School with “Community Day” where the school invited the community for a tour and coffee and doughnuts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR