Clergy appointments from Bishop Malooly, Diocese of Wilmington

Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman, VG, has been granted retirement from the pastorate of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish, Greenville, and director of Catholic Cemeteries Inc., effective May 10.

Very Rev. Glenn Evers is appointed temporary administrator of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish, Greenville, effective May 10. This appointment is in addition to his ministry as associate moderator of the curia and director of the Office for Cultural Ministries.

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington