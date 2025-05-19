Clerical appointments in the Diocese of Wilmington, May 19, 2025

Official Appointments

Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2025 unless noted otherwise:

Pastors

Rev. John B. Gabage is re-appointed Pastor of St. Christopher, Chester.

Rev. Lance S. Martin is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City.

Administrator

Rev. Christopher M. Markellos is appointed Administrator of St. Benedict, Ridgely.

Associate Pastors

Rev. Dennis J. Stameza is appointed Associate Pastor of St. John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Rev. Alphonse Pushparaj, O.F.M. Cap., is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach, effective May 21, 2025 until September 4, 2025, upon the recommendation of Rev. Father Joseph Mathew Arulmarianathan, O.F.M. Cap., Provincial Minister of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchins of the Amala Annai Province in India.

Diocesan Ministry

Rev. Christopher R. Coffiey is released from diocesan assignment and will be assuming an assignment in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Deacon

Deacon Francis X. Hesson is appointed to diaconal ministry at Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton.