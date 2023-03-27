Come out and support your parish: March 31 last day for 2023 Fish Fry dinners in Diocese of Wilmington

Come out and support your parish: March 31 last day for 2023...

If you haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy a parish fish fry this year, Friday, March 31, is your last chance. No fish frys are scheduled for Good Friday.

Here is the list of what is available in the diocese:

March 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: St. John the Beloved Knights of Columbus will be offering its Fish Fry in a Bag. Pick up dinner on the way home from work. For $10, you’ll get a delicious fish sandwich, potato chips, and a cookie to go for $10. Vegetable Lentil soup is also available for $5 a pint. Pre-orders only. For more details and to order, go to sjbkofcde.org/fish/fish-fry-in-a-bag/

March 31, 5-8 p.m.: Lenten dinners in Fremont Hall (under the gym) at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark. Eat in or take out. Pre-ordering available. Menu includes, but is not limited to, salmon, baked/fried white fish, tamales, tacos dorados, soup, fish tacos, rice pudding and more. Prices vary. For more information contact (302) 731-2436 or email hministries@holyangels.net. Information is available, in English and Spanish, by phone and email.

Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena’s Masci Hall, Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Organized by the Christopher Council K of C. Menu includes fried fish, baked fish, fried shrimp, crab cakes, seafood specials, vegetables. Also hot soups, salads and desserts. Children’s platters available. Takeout available. Beer and wine available for purchase. More information, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

Fridays in Lent, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Single dinners $14, double dinner $17, kids dinner $5. Soup or salad $5 each/combo $8. Menu offerings include baked or fried flounder, crab cake, ses, plus clam chowder, seafood gumbo, tossed salad. Cash or check only. More information, 302-540-1373 or smachurch.com/

Fridays in Lent, 4-6 p.m.: Lenten Dinners, Holy Cross Church, State St., Dover. Sposored by Dover Council # 4182. Menu will consist of fried cod, baked flounder, stewed tomatoes, green beans, Mac & Cheese, drinks and desserts. (Menu subject to change due to availability of products.) March 10: seafood subs and chips; March 24: fish tacos. Proceeds from all dinners support the New Day Pregnancy Center in Dover, except the dinner on March 31, which will support the Holy Cross School Scholarship fund. Stations of the Cross after dinner.

Fridays in Lent, 5:30-7p.m., St. Ann, Bethany Beach, Lenten Fish Dinners, Buffet style fried cod, a fish stick, waffle fries, salad and coffee. $12 per person. St. Ann’s Delaney Hall, Bethany Beach.