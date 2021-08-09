Home Our Diocese Diocese of Wilmington Bishop Koenig welcomes 15 men to the permanent diaconate:... Our Diocese Diocese of Wilmington Bishop Koenig welcomes 15 men to the permanent diaconate: Photo gallery By The Dialog - 8 August 2021, 20:16 377 Adam Perza receives the Book of Gospels from Bishop Koenig during the Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake Bishop Koenig presided Aug. 7 at the ordination of 15 permanent deacons for the Diocese of Wilmington during Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Middletown. Complete story can be found here. Bishop Koenig presides Aug. 7 at the ordination of 15 permanent deacons during Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Middletown. Dialog photo/Don Blake Adam Perza receives the Book of Gospels from Bishop Koenig during the Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake Guillermo Vasquez receives the kiss of peace from fellow Deacon Richard Maichle one of the first permanent deacons in the Diocese of Wilmington during the Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Photo/Don Blake The 15 men kneel before Bishop Koenig during their ordination as deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake The 15 men kneel before Bishop Koenig during their Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, Aug.7, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake The ordination of 15 permanent deacons occurred during Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Middletown. Dialog photo/Don Blake Bishop Koenig presides Aug. 7 at the ordination of 15 permanent deacons during Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Middletown. Dialog photo/Don Blake The 15 men, 3 in each aisle, prostrate themselves during their Ordination as Bishop Koenig and all in attendance pray at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Matthew Boyer kneels before Bishop Koenig as he prays over him during their Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Photo/Don Blake Robinson Collado is vested by Fr. Jay McKee during the Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Photo/Don Blake