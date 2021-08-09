Home Our Diocese Diocese of Wilmington Bishop Koenig welcomes 15 men to the permanent diaconate:...

Diocese of Wilmington Bishop Koenig welcomes 15 men to the permanent diaconate: Photo gallery

Adam Perza receives the Book of Gospels from Bishop Koenig during the Ordination of Deacons at St. Joseph Church in Middletown, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Bishop Koenig presided Aug. 7 at the ordination of 15 permanent deacons for the Diocese of Wilmington during Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Middletown.

Complete story can be found here.

