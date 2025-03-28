Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Youth Chess Tournament, sponsored by local Knights of Columbus, crowns champions

Forty-five students representing eight different schools and parishes participated in the 20th annual Catholic Youth Chess Tournament, which was held March 22 at St. Anthony of Padua School. It was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus St. Pius X Council No. 4425.
Trophies were awarded to individual and team winners. The results were provided by the St. Pius X Council.
K- 3 section (individual)
First: Luke Delle Cave, St. John the Beloved
Second: Ryan Ballas, St. John the Beloved
Third: Caleb Pettingill, St. John the Beloved
K-6 section (individual)
First: Divin K.P. Francis, Holy Child
Second: Jacob Rock, Aquinas Academy
Third: Brooks Allen, Nativity Prep
K-8 section (individual)
First: Patrick Ballas, St. John the Beloved
Second: Matthew Guarino, St. John the Beloved
Third: Jude Bruch, St. John the Beloved
K-3 section (team)
First: St. John the Beloved
Second: Aquinas Academy
Third: St. Ann
K-6 section (team)
First (tie): St. Ann, Aquinas Academy
Third (tie): St. John the Beloved, Holy Child
K-8 section (team)
First: St. John the Beloved
Second: St. Mary Magdalen
Third: St. Elizabeth