Diocese of Wilmington legacy planning seminar includes experts in financial advice, wills, trusts and more

A group of Catholics in Lewes took part Oct. 2 in a legacy planning seminar at Saint Jude the Apostle Church.

It’s an initiative introduced by Sheila McGirl and the Diocese of Wilmington Development Office. Another gathering is booked for Saint Mary Magdalene Church Nov. 1 after the 4 p.m. Mass.

Members of the community gathered to learn about planning their legacy, McGirl said. Making presentations were financial advisors, experts on pre-planning, funeral directors and an attorney offering advice on wills and trusts.

McGirl stressed that it’s important to talk about legacy and carrying the faith forward. She moderated a panel discussion with the experts. A question-and-answer session followed.

Father Brian Lewis, pastor of St. Jude’s, talked about the importance of making sure you document your faith-oriented wishes at end of life. Often times having a Catholic Mass — a funeral Mass — is not important to our children or those left behind managing our funeral. It’s very important to document it so that your intentions are known, he said.