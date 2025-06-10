Diocese of Wilmington Ministry for Black Catholics to host fourth Juneteenth celebration

The Diocese of Wilmington’s Ministry for Black Catholics will hold its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19 to mark the end of slavery in the United States. The day will be marked with a talk, music, prayer and a reception at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The featured speaker is Sherry Dorsey-Walker, a former state representative and a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. Ava Wycliffe is the youth speaker. The Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir and Sine Nomine Choir will provide music, and the Victory Fellowship Praise Dancers will perform.

A reception will follow.

For more information, contact Brenda Burns Brady, the director of the Ministry for Black Catholics, at (302) 573-3104.