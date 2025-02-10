Holy Angels pre-k teacher Chrissey Strawbridge has the right stuff in The Dialog ‘Teachers’ Super Bowl LIX Poll’

Holy Angels pre-k teacher Chrissey Strawbridge has the right stuff in The...

Chrissey Strawbridge comes from a family that loves, loves, loves their Philly sports.

So, when The Dialog came calling looking for a teacher to participate in its “Teacher Super Bowl LIX Poll,” the Holy Angels School preK-4 teacher jumped at the chance.

Strawbridge was one of eight educators from different Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington to offer a prediction. Seven of them picked the Eagles. Strawbridge called it Eagles 42, Chiefs 35 and the real final score ended 40-22 in favor of the Eagles and making Strawbridge the winner, or smartest teacher.

Strawbridge has been teaching for nine years. She had fun watching the game with her mom, two sisters and a cousin. But she wasn’t obsessed with her position in the poll.

“I forgot all about it, to be honest,” she said in a telephone interview with The Dialog.

She recalled today and looked at her prediction. The Saint Mark’s High School graduate thought she might have a chance.

Her four-year-olds in school weren’t engaged in the poll competition, but she made sure they were swept up in the Eagles fury.

“We were having fun on Friday, making banners and hats,” she said.

She’ll need to stay close to the phone this time next year when the Eagles attempt to defend their Super Bowl championship. She’ll be the returning champ and need to defend her poll title.