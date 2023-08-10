Jesus House property on Milltown Road sold to Family Promise, assisting people experiencing homelessness

The leadership of Jesus House Society and Family Promise of Northern New Castle County have reached an agreement for Family Promise to purchase the Jesus House property on Milltown Road in Wilmington, according to a news release from Jesus House.

“Family Promise is solely dedicated to assisting families experiencing homelessness regain their independence by securing permanent housing and developing the tools for long lasting sustainability,” according to the statement. “Family Promise unites our community to provide shelter, case management, food security and supportive services for the families it serves.”

Jesus House has offered overflow emergency housing for many years and is confident that Family Promise will continue a long-lasting legacy of faith, values, and work rooted in our community, according to the statement.

Since its founding in 2008, Family Promise said it has consistently grown, progressing from serving a dozen families to more than 150 families per year.

“While its impact is substantial, the need for its services continues to grow across the state,” according to the news release. “The purchase of the Jesus House property will empower Family Promise to expand on site, by constructing a brand-new shelter dedicated to families with children. This expanded footprint in our community will double the amount of shelter it is able to offer at any given time. Family Promise and Jesus House Society are proud of the spirit of good faith and cooperation in which this important agreement was reached and both organizations wish only the best for each other as they continue to expand their missions in our community.”

Jesus House was founded in 1975 by Chris and Angie Malmgren of Resurrection Parish. It describes itself as “a sacred space providing programs, service to the community and opportunities to deepen your spirituality.” Chris Malmgren died in May.

The couple and a group of staff, volunteers and donors have offered time, talent, resources and prayers to assist members of the community on life-changing journeys, the statement said.

“Through Jesus House programs, retreats, counseling and spiritual direction, they have helped thousands find inner peace, strengthen their spirituality, cope with the challenges and celebrate the joyful experiences of life. For most of that time the services and ministries of Jesus House have been conducted on its beautiful campus at 2501 Milltown Road,” according to the statement. “To better serve its mission in today’s fast paced world, Jesus House Society is expanding its outreach. Jesus House headquarters will still be located on the property and the St. Joseph the Worker chapel will continue to be available for Masses, prayer, and reflection. Programs and retreats will continue at area churches and other locations.”