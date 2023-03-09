Home Our Diocese Knights of Columbus 2023 ‘Souper Bowl’ collected almost 12,000 lbs. of...

Knights of Columbus 2023 ‘Souper Bowl’ collected almost 12,000 lbs. of food for local pantries

By
The Dialog
-
34
2023 Knights of Columbus Souper Bowl. (Courtesy photo)

Knights of Columbus from various councils in Delaware held their annual “Souper Bowl”  food drive to help replenish local parish outreach, food closets and pantries depleted during the Christmas season.

Eleven councils — with the help of their fellow parishioners — collected more than 11,956.8 pounds of food and raised more than $14,542. The donations have been sent to  local food closets, shelters, and pantries throughout the state. Many of the outreach programs are still operating above pre-pandemic levels

Christopher Council from Holy Rosary and St. Helena Churches collected the most food with a total of 3,250 pounds. 

For more information about the Knights of Columbus, go to kofc.org

 

