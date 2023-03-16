Knights of Columbus crown champions in 18th annual youth chess tournament in Diocese of Wilmington

Knights of Columbus crown champions in 18th annual youth chess tournament in...

The St. Pius X Council of the Knights of Columbus held its 18th annual Catholic Youth Chess Tournament at St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington on March 11. Fifty-nine students from 11 schools and parishes participated in three different age groups. Each student received a medallion and a certificate, while the top three finishers earned trophies.

Individual awards

Section K-3

First place: Kennyth Divin, Holy Child

Second place: Ryan Ballas, St. John the Beloved

Third place: Weston Humphrey, St. Peter the Apostle

Section K-6

First place: Rhys Dam, St. Mary of the Assumption

Second place: Anthony DiFebo, St. John the Beloved

Third place: John Cackowski, St. John the Beloved

Section K-8

First place: Alex Guarino, St. John the Beloved

Second place: Chloe Sullivan, St. John the Beloved

Third place: Ethan Kuhn, St. Mary of the Assumption

Team awards

Section K-3

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: Holy Child

Third place: St. Peter the Apostle

Section K-6

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: Aquinas Academy

Third place: Nativity Prep

Section K-8

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: St. Mary of the Assumption

Third place: Aquinas Academy