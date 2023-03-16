Home Our Diocese Knights of Columbus crown champions in 18th annual youth chess tournament in...

Knights of Columbus crown champions in 18th annual youth chess tournament in Diocese of Wilmington

The St. Pius X Council of the Knights of Columbus held its 18th annual Catholic Youth Chess Tournament at St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington on March 11. Fifty-nine students from 11 schools and parishes participated in three different age groups. Each student received a medallion and a certificate, while the top three finishers earned trophies.

Individual awards

Section K-3

First place: Kennyth Divin, Holy Child

Second place: Ryan Ballas, St. John the Beloved

Third place: Weston Humphrey, St. Peter the Apostle

 

Section K-6

First place: Rhys Dam, St. Mary of the Assumption

Second place: Anthony DiFebo, St. John the Beloved

Third place: John Cackowski, St. John the Beloved

 

Section K-8

First place: Alex Guarino, St. John the Beloved

Second place: Chloe Sullivan, St. John the Beloved

Third place: Ethan Kuhn, St. Mary of the Assumption

 

Team awards

Section K-3

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: Holy Child

Third place: St. Peter the Apostle

 

Section K-6

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: Aquinas Academy

Third place: Nativity Prep

 

Section K-8

First place: St. John the Beloved

Second place: St. Mary of the Assumption

Third place: Aquinas Academy

