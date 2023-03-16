Knights of Columbus crown champions in 18th annual youth chess tournament in Diocese of Wilmington

The St. Pius X Council of the Knights of Columbus held its 18th annual Catholic Youth Chess Tournament at St. Anthony of Padua School in Wilmington on March 11. Fifty-nine students from 11 schools and parishes participated in three different age groups. Each student received a medallion and a certificate, while the top three finishers earned trophies.
Individual awards
Section K-3
First place: Kennyth Divin, Holy Child
Second place: Ryan Ballas, St. John the Beloved
Third place: Weston Humphrey, St. Peter the Apostle
Section K-6
First place: Rhys Dam, St. Mary of the Assumption
Second place: Anthony DiFebo, St. John the Beloved
Third place: John Cackowski, St. John the Beloved
Section K-8
First place: Alex Guarino, St. John the Beloved
Second place: Chloe Sullivan, St. John the Beloved
Third place: Ethan Kuhn, St. Mary of the Assumption
Team awards
Section K-3
First place: St. John the Beloved
Second place: Holy Child
Third place: St. Peter the Apostle
Section K-6
First place: St. John the Beloved
Second place: Aquinas Academy
Third place: Nativity Prep
Section K-8
First place: St. John the Beloved
Second place: St. Mary of the Assumption
Third place: Aquinas Academy