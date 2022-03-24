Knights of Columbus to sponsor prayer service for Ukraine at Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace

Knights of Columbus to sponsor prayer service for Ukraine at Shrine of...

The Knights of Columbus Bishop Curtis Council is sponsoring a rosary prayer service for the citizens of Ukraine and their families. It will be held March 26 at noon at the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace on the grounds of Holy Spirit Church in New Castle.

The church is located at 12 Winder Drive. For more information, contact Jerry Poore at jrp1940@yahoo.com.

This is the latest of a series of services and vigils that have been held since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Bishop Koenig will join bishops around the world on March 25 when he consecrates Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a service at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington at noon.

Hundreds of people from various parishes gathered in Rehoboth Beach on March 10 to recite the rosary and pray for the people of Ukraine, who are under assault from a Russian invasion.

More than 200 people turned out March 8 for a prayer service at St. Margaret of Glasgow, praying for peace in Ukraine.

Late last month, a capacity crowd filtered into the Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church for a prayer service in Wilmington.

Peace is the goal of the worshipers.