Legacy rooted in faith: Gift entrusted through one’s will or estate … a spiritual one, rooted in love, gratitude and hope — Bishop Koenig

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

At every moment in the life of the Church, God draws His people into a story larger than themselves, a story of faith received, shared, and lovingly handed on. Scripture reminds us: “One generation shall praise Your works to another and shall declare Your mighty acts” (Psalm 145:4). These words invite us to pause and reflect on how our own lives speak of God’s goodness and proclaim and give thanks for it not only with our lips, but in how we live, how we give, and how we entrust the future to God’s care.

We are people who have received much. The gift of faith has been handed on through the love, sacrifice, and witness of those who came before us. In parishes built by faithful hands, in schools sustained by generous hearts, and in ministries that serve Christ in the poor and vulnerable, we see the living legacy of a Church that believes, hopes, and loves.

I write at this time to humbly ask you to prayerfully reflect on the legacy that you will leave to those who come after us. Our faith calls us to not only be stewards of the blessings we have received in this lifetime, but to consider how they might bear fruit long after we are called home to the Lord. Legacy giving is, at its heart, an act of faith. It is a quiet yet powerful witness that says: I trust in God’s providence, I believe in the mission of His Church, I desire that others, whom I may never meet, will come to know His love. In this way, what we offer becomes more than a gift; it becomes a continuation of the Gospel itself.

A gift entrusted through one’s will or estate is not simply a financial decision.

It is a spiritual one, rooted in love, gratitude, and hope. I especially encourage you to seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit as you consider the legacy that you will leave to others.

Speak with your loved ones or other trusted advisors as you consider how, even beyond this life, you might continue to support the mission of Christ in His Church in forming disciples, strengthening families and serving those most in need.

May we, like the faithful who have gone before us, be remembered not only for what we received, but for what we gave; for the faith we shared, the hope we inspired, and the love we made visible in the world.

Entrusting you and your families to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, I assure you of my prayers. May the Lord bless you abundantly, now and always.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington