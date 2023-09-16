Mass of Christian Burial set for Sept. 21 for Father John Kavanaugh, longest ordained priest in Diocese of Wilmington

A visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at Good Shepherd Church, Perryville, Md., beginning at 10 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m.

A Wilmington native, Father Kavanaugh was an associate pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Matthew’s in Wilmington, Holy Rosary in Claymont, and Immaculate Conception in Elkton, Md. His first pastorate was at St. Edmond’s, Rehoboth Beach, where he served from 1969-71, when he moved to Holy Cross, Dover. He was also the pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle, and Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.In 1987, he transferred to St. John the Beloved Parish in Wilmington, where he ministered until 2005. Even in retirement, he continued to serve the diocese. He was administrator of the now-closed St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, Wilmington, and Holy Spirit, New Castle.

Father Kavanaugh served as a dean in two deaneries, and he was a member of the diocesan pastoral commission, the Priests’ Council and the Priest Personnel Committee.

After fully retiring, he moved to Charlestown, Md.