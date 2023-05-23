Ministry of Caring to honor St. Mary Magdalen School, others at annual dinner

St. Mary Magdalen School will be honored at the Ministry of Caring’s annual recognition dinner, which will be held May 31 at the Francis X. Norton Center in Wilmington. The school will receive the Caring Bowl for the work done by students and staff have done for the ministry.

“You have made a true and lasting difference in the lives of many people with your generosity and with the sharing of your talents and resources,” Brother Ronald Giannone, OFM Cap., wrote in his letter to St. Mary Magdalen’s principal, Patrick Tiernan.

Tiernan said the school has “maintained a commitment” to the Ministry of Caring over the course of several years. This includes student-initiated service drives around the issues of homelessness and hunger that have featured tag days; coat, hat. Glove and sock drives during the winter months; and a lunch and bingo game trip with residents of the ministry’s Village of St. John.

According to Tiernan, Catholic Schools Week at St. Mary Magdalen traditionally includes a day of service during which students donate more than 100 scarves and blankets, as well as lunches and goodie bags, for the Ministry of Caring’s daycare centers.

Others who will be honored are Juanita Beauford, Ellie Corbett, MaryAnne Coll and Vito Giardina, and Elaine and David Singleton.

The Ministry of Caring, founded by Brother Ronald in 1977, provides goods and services to the poor and underserved in Wilmington and beyond. It includes housing, child care, medical care, meals and education.