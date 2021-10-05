Home Our Diocese Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman services set for Oct. 11-12; Bishop Koenig to...

Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman services set for Oct. 11-12; Bishop Koenig to celebrate funeral Mass, Bishop Barres to offer homily

Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman during an April 13 interview with The Dialog at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine. Dialog photo/Bob Krebs
Funeral arrangements for Msgr. Joseph F. Rebman, who died Oct. 3, are as follows, according to the Diocese of Wilmington chancery:

Parishioners and friends are invited to pay their respects at a viewing on Monday, Oct. 11, from 6-to-8 p.m. at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, or on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-to-1 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Koenig on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Church. Bishop John O. Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., will serve as the homilist. Priests are invited to concelebrate in diocesan vestments.

Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.

