Music of the season just some of the highlights of things to do in the Diocese of Wilmington

Less than two weeks remain before Christmas, and there are plenty of things in the diocese to put you in the spirit, especially liturgical concerts in local churches. Check out these things to do in the diocese these next few weeks:

Have you ordered your Christmas Babka and baked goods from St. Hedwig yet? Orders close on Dec. 14. All items must be ordered in advance. No bakery items will be sold on the day of the sale. Plain babka $13; Cheese babka $22; Sweet poppy seed loaf $19; Box of Chrusciki $11; loaf of sliced rye bread $10. More information, call (302) 594-1400. To order, Email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John, (302) 992-0309 and leave name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order.

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. St. Joseph on the Brandywine Music Ministry presents its annual Christmas Concert. The concert celebrates the Nativity story, incorporating readings, classical works and traditional carols, sung by choir and attendees. All are welcome. There will be a free will offering. The church is located at 10 Old Church Road, Greenville.

Get into the Christmas spirit at the Cathedral of St. Peter Dec. 15 with the Festival of Lessons and Carols at 3 p.m. The concert will feature scriptures, choral music, and congregational hymns performed live and live-streamed by the choirs of the Cathedral and St. Patrick. Livestream link here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1mK0_DVogM More information, (302-654-5920.

The Brandywine Pops will perform Dec. 18 at 7 p.m at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Bear. The concert includes classical, sacred and traditional Christmas music, followed by a reception with complimentary wine & cheese, and a cash bar in the church hall. $10. For tickets, go to https://setonparish.ecwid.com/Brandywine-Pops-Christmas-Concert-p415847781

Known for their exceptional music ministry, St. Helena's Parish in North Wilmington will present the Annual Christmas Spectacular: A Festive Evening of Music and Pageantry on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. This heartwarming event features a captivating children's pageant, a professional orchestra, and a magnificent 50+ member choir. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance: Adults: $12, Seniors and Students $7, Family Pricing: $35 per family. Click here to purchase tickets in advance or call (302) 764-0325.

Join the fun at a Holiday Dinner Dance in the Parish Hall of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. The night features dinner be catered by Trattoria di Napoli and live music by the award-winning Flashback Band. Advance sales only, no tickets sold at the door. For more information, contact Bob Miller at 302-369-6688.

The holidays can often be a difficult time for those who are mourning the loss of a loved one. The grief ministry group at Holy Angels Church in Newark is hosting a Grief Support Group Holiday Fellowship on Dec. 21 after the 4 p.m. Mass. The "most wonderful" time of the year can be anything but when you are grieving the loss of a loved one. December 21 is the longest night of the year. We are not alone! In this long stretch of darkness, in this suspension of sunlight, God is present. We invite those who find the holidays painful to join us for prayer, reflection and fellowship. This is a drop-in event. You do not need to sign up but pre-registering is encouraged to ensure we have enough materials. For more information and to register, call 302-731-2435, music@holyangels.net.

Although it's still Advent, the folks at St. Anthony Parish in Wilmington already have Lent on their minds — Sign ups for the annual Via Crucis begin Dec. 22. Send name, age, grade and contact information to stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com. In person signups Jan. 12 & 19,1:30 p.m. Practices are Jan 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, and Mar. 2, 2025 from 2-4 p.m. Performances are: Mar. 5, 14, 21, 28, Apr. 4, 11, 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. More information, stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com

Coming in the new year

Jan. 6, 6 p.m.: Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, St. Elizabeth Church, Wilmington. Services to ask God for spiritual, physical and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth. All are welcome. (302) 652-3626.

Jan. 18, 5:30-9 p.m.: Hawaiian Luau, presented by the Brother Vincent Knights and Columbiettes. St. Polycarp Parish Hall, Ransom Lane, Smyrna. Dinner, dancing, entertainment and more. $45 per person. Get your tickets now. More information, Anna Akinner, ANNA.SKIN@gmail.com or 302-883-5647; Mike Cunningham, mikec923@yahoo.com, (302) 389-8952.

May 2-4: Rachel's Vineyard Catholic Retreat. This retreat offers emotional and spiritual healing for anyone who has struggled with grief and loss from abortion. Whether you are post-abortive or know someone who is, freedom awaits. Contact Nan Bernardo-Freeman at 302-463-7711 (call or text) or lucyminn929@gmail.comby April 18 .

Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025. Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

