Neumann University to launch leadership certificate program in August

Neumann University’s Center for Leadership will offer a 14-week leadership certificate program, starting on Aug. 20, for working professionals who want to enhance their ability to lead teams thoughtfully, strategically and ethically.

The Leadership Values certificate is organized into two online seven-week modules: “Leadership Values” and “Better Leader, Better Person.”

The certificate program explores the values that are essential for leading a successful team in today’s complex workplace. Students will discuss the specific values that are critical to success, apply them to their own leadership roles, and identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Each module is self-paced. New units become available for the student to access on a weekly basis with learning objectives, instructor presentations, readings, written discussions with classmates and the instructor, and other assignments.

Students may complete the work at a time that is most convenient for them within that weekly timeframe, prior to the start of the next unit.

“This certificate program can assist emerging professional leaders to develop critical-thinking and communication skills and apply these strategies immediately in their workplaces,” said Judi Stanaitis, director of the Center for Leadership.

The goal, she explains, is to teach young professionals and those in middle management how to distinguish themselves through their expertise and, as a result, boost their careers.

The certificate program will be led by Louise Whitelaw, a Neumann University assistant professor of education, who has been teaching in the adult and continuing education program for over six years.

Whitelaw has a doctorate in leadership and learning technologies, an undergraduate degree in corporate communication, and 15 years of experience in higher education.

To learn more about or apply for the leadership certificate program, visit www.neumann.edu/success.

The Center for Leadership is subsidized through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and by Neumann University.