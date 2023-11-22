On this week’s Catholic Forum, Bishop Koenig talks about Eucharistic Adoration Week

On this special episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a sample track from the CD “Catholic Treasures,” we talk with the Bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, the Most Reverend William E. Koenig.

November has been set aside in the diocese to remind us of the importance of the Eucharist to our Catholic Faith. All month, our clergy have been highlighting the Eucharist and the Mass in their Sunday homilies; additionally, the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 has been named Eucharistic Adoration Week when all churches will have time set aside for adoration.

Bishop Koenig talks about this National Eucharistic Revival initiative in our diocese on this episode of Catholic Forum. Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communication.

• Podcast will debut on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/bishop-koenig-talks-about-eucharistic-adoration-week

• Video debuted two weeks ago – youtu.be/SWUUQqUxXs4?si=Y-NCVDmy0SdapVa3

• Program airs Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM.