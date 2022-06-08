Orientation for Raskob foundation apprentices launched at Catholic Charities in Diocese of Wilmington

Orientation for Raskob foundation apprentices launched at Catholic Charities in Diocese of...

Members of the Raskob Foundation for Catholic Activities launched their weekend orientation program for new apprentices on June 3 at Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Catholic Charities staff highlighted the critical role grant funding plays in supporting Catholic Charities’ programs over the last 190-plus years, while emphasizing that the best grant funders are those like Raskob, who value partnerships with organizations in order to best meet community needs.

The Raskob Foundation is an independent, private family foundation. Founded in 1945, the foundation has a legacy of grant making and philanthropic activity in service to the Catholic Church and institutions and organizations identified with it, acording to the group’s wesbite.

Currently, five generations of family members continue the vision established by its founders, John and Helena Raskob. Explore more about the Foundation below.

Learn more at the website www.rfca.org