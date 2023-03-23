Home Catechetical Corner Relic of parish patron St. Jude the Apostle included as part of...

Relic of parish patron St. Jude the Apostle included as part of mission for parish named for him in Lewes

By
The Dialog
-
78
Father Michail Ford, a Dominican priest, holds the relic of St. Jude, the parish patron in Lewes, the largest traveling relic of an apostle of Jesus Christ outside of Rome. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

St. Jude the Apostle parish in Lewes in its Parish Lenten Mission hosted a relic of St. Jude that was available for veneration March 20-22.

“Veneration is the practice of recognizing the grace of God working through a Saint and considering how we personally might emulate the Saints virtues,” said Father Brian Lewis, pastor of St. Jude’s in a message to parishioners.

“Our parish patron Saints great virtue is hope. Since he is invoked for intercession in hopeless cases, he particularly beseeches the Lord to satisfy the prayers of those who seek his intercession.

Father Michail Ford, a Dominican priest from the Dominican Shrine of St. Thaddeus in Chicago, led the parish mission and brought with him the relic of St. Jude, the parish patron in Lewes, the largest traveling relic of an apostle of Jesus Christ outside of Rome.

