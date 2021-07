BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Members of various religious congregations that serve in the Diocese of Wilmington gathered July 28 at St. Mary Magdalen Church for their annual gathering. The evening included a Mass and dinner with Bishop Koenig.

The bishop celebrated Mass with the sisters, brothers and priests before the group headed downstairs to the parish hall. There, volunteers served the religious men and women burgers, hot dogs and other summer staples.

All photos by Mike Lang.