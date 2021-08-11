Remembering 9/11: Where were you on the day of horror that claimed the lives of so many?

Remembering 9/11: Where were you on the day of horror that claimed...

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11/01, The Dialog wants to know: Where were you on that horrible day? What were you doing? What will you remember most?

Almost all of us have some image of that day ingrained in us. It was a horror of the century, less than two years into it.

Share your memories of that day with us. Send a description of your experiences to news@thedialog.org. Excerpts of select reader submissions will appear in the Sept. 13 edition of The Dialog.

We’ve told local stories about people in the diocese over the years and the impact of Sept. 11. Now we’d like people to think back to 20 years ago. Share your thoughts. What do you remember most?