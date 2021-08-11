Home Our Diocese Remembering 9/11: Where were you on the day of horror that claimed...

Remembering 9/11: Where were you on the day of horror that claimed the lives of so many?

By
The Dialog
-
145
A wreath of flowers stands at the 9/11 Memorial in Boston Sept. 11, 2020. The day marked the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia near Washington and Shanksville, Pa. (CNS photo/Brian Snyder, Reuters)

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11/01, The Dialog wants to know: Where were you on that horrible day? What were you doing? What will you remember most?

Almost all of us have some image of that day ingrained in us. It was a horror of the century, less than two years into it.

Share your memories of that day with us. Send a description of your experiences to news@thedialog.org. Excerpts of select reader submissions will appear in the Sept. 13 edition of The Dialog.

We’ve told local stories about people in the diocese over the years and the impact of Sept. 11. Now we’d like people to think back to 20 years ago. Share your thoughts. What do you remember most?

