Saint Mark’s High School unveils completed esports center: Photo gallery

Saint Mark’s High School welcomed visitors to its Pike Creek campus on Nov. 14 for the official opening of its Esports Center, a 1,200-sqaure-foot gaming facility. The state-of-the-art center includes 21 gaming computers, five of which are on a competition stage. Those are linked to monitors that allow viewers to watch in real time.

Representatives from several schools were among those in attendance, including Salesianum School, Archmere Academy, Nativity Prep, St. Edmond’s Academy, Tatnall School and Sanford School. Wilmington University, Neumann University and Central Penn College also had representatives at Saint Mark’s.

The video-game industry generates $200 billion a year, and esports is a growing part of that. College scholarships are available and some players able to make a living from it. Saint Mark’s has had an esports club since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, and last year, they brought in Chris Ruffini as the full-time manager of the program. The school fields teams in a few leagues.

Photos courtesy of Saint Mark’s High School.