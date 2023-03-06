Saint Mark’s High School will host breakfast for first responders

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s High School will be hosting a breakfast for first responders on March 30. The Everyday Heroes Breakfast will run from 7:30-9 a.m. and is free of charge to all first responders.

The school said the event is an opportunity for the Saint Mark’s community to thank those “who are always at the ready, who answer the call, who show up to difficult situations and who can’t help themselves.” Registration is due by March 24 at https://www.stmarkshs.net/news–events/everyday-heroes-breakfast.

In conjunction with the breakfast, Saint Mark’s has established the Everyday Heroes Fund, which will provide tuition assistance to the children of first responders beginning with the 2024-25 school year. Information about donating is available at the same link.