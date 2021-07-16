Serviam Girls Academy achieves Middle States accreditation

WILMINGTON — Serviam Girls Academy, the tuition-free middle school, has been awarded accreditation by the Middle States Association of College and Schools Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools.

Accreditation is an expression of confidence in an institution’s mission and goals, its performance and resources, according to Serviam. Middle States grants this when it verifies these requirements through self-regulation and peer review. The term of accreditation is for seven years, at which point Serviam will have to go through the process once again.

Serviam, which operates out of Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington, is in its 13th year. It includes fifth through eighth grades and offers an extended day and year.

The past school year was its first at Grace Church after 11 years in New Castle. It was conducted in a hybrid model because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serviam went to all in-person learning in April.

The school also hosted its annual Evening Under the Stars fundraiser with no mask mandate, and it was the second-highest revenue-producing event in its 12-year history. Approximately $170,000 was raised.