Sister Benedict de la Passion, who served at Jeanne Jugan Residence, dies at 81

Sister Benedict de la Passion, a member of the Little Sisters of the Poor since 1961, died Feb. 18 at 81. She had served in the Jeanne Jugan Residence since 2012.

Born Susan Elizabeth Armstrong in New Orleans in 1940, Sister Benedict entered the Little Sisters in June 1961. Fore more than 60 years, she served the elderly poor in homes throughout the United States as a nurse, mother superior and assistant provincial. In addition, for more than three decades she assisted the missionary Little Sisters who came to the United States to serve.

She is survived by a brother, Jesuit Father John F. Armstrong, and two sisters, Marianna Armstrong Faradi and Jane Ivey Kammer, as well as a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held privately with the Little Sisters of the Poor community. Contributions in Sister Benedict’s name can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.