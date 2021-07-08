Sister Doris Mical, former parish religious education director in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 82

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Sister Doris Mical, a former director of religious education in the Diocese of Wilmington, died July 3 at St. Michael Villa in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. She was 82 and had been a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace on two separate occasions.

Sister Doris joined the congregation as a postulant at age 18 in 1956 and professed final vows in 1965. Six years later, she left the order, married and had three sons, one of whom died at birth. After her marriage ended, she obtained an annulment, and in 1995, after her sons had grown, she renewed her vows.

According to a 1997 New York Times article about her reunion with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, she said she viewed her life as a “lifetime dance with God. … It has had its share of twists and turns, dips and leaps. All of them are blessings!” the paper quoted Sister Doris.

She was a teacher in New Jersey before becoming the director of religious education at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New Castle. There, she coordinated religious education programs for parish and public school students and adult education, and she taught catechetical courses for the diocesan religious education office.

She became a counselor for two services and was a psychotherapist in Wilmington. In 2006, she was appointed novice director for her congregation for a year, and she worked at Peace Care in Jersey City, N.J., before retiring.

She is the author of “The Sparrow Finds Her Home: A Journey to Find the True Self.” In the book, published in 2019, Sister Doris reflects on how the people experiences and events in her life affected her spiritual journey.

Sister Doris was predeceased by her son, Sean. She is survived by sons Scott and his wife Jessica, and Joseph and his wife Jennifer, along with four grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and brother.

A combined memorial service and Mass of Christian Burial will be July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Villa Chapel, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806; and Peace Care St. Ann’s, 198 Old Bergen Road, Jersey City, NJ 07305-2622.