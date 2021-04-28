Sister Paula Slama, DC, who taught in Diocese of Wilmington for seven years, dies at 90

Sister Paula Slama, DC, who taught in Diocese of Wilmington for seven...

Sister Paula Slama, a Daughter of Charity who ministered for seven years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died April 17 at St. Louise House in Albany, N.Y. She was 90 and joined the Daughters of Charity on New Year’s Eve in 1953.

She ministered in elementary and secondary education for 53 years, including four at St. Peter Cathedral School (1967-71) and Saint Mark’s High School (1971-74). She also served as a docent at the Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Md., before entering prayer ministry in 2009 in Albany.

Services were held April 20 in Albany, with burial at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, N.Y. Donations in her name can be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108.