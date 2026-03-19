Spartan Lecture with Michele Borba, Fish Frys, Reconciliation Monday and more coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington means the return of Reconciliation Monday. Be sure to put March 30 on your calendar and take advantage of the opportunity to go to confession at any parish in the diocese.

There are also Fish Frys and other events going on in the next few weeks too. Check them out here:

Looking for a Friday Fish Fry? Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community.

Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community. On March 26 at 7 p.m., Saint Mark’s High School presents the Spartan Lecture Series featuring Michele Borba, Ed.D. Dr. Borba is a nationally recognized expert on parenting, character education, and student well being, widely known for her practical, research-based strategies that help children and teens develop empathy, resilience, strong character, and social emotional intelligence. A former classroom and special education teacher, she has worked with parents and educators worldwide. Her engaging and down-to-earth style equips audiences with realistic tools they can immediately apply at home and in schools. Tickets are $25, with options for VIP reception. Go to www.stmarkshs.net/spartan-lecture-series-2026 for more information.

featuring Michele Borba, Ed.D. Dr. Borba is a nationally recognized expert on parenting, character education, and student well being, widely known for her practical, research-based strategies that help children and teens develop empathy, resilience, strong character, and social emotional intelligence. A former classroom and special education teacher, she has worked with parents and educators worldwide. Her engaging and down-to-earth style equips audiences with realistic tools they can immediately apply at home and in schools. Tickets are $25, with options for VIP reception. Go to www.stmarkshs.net/spartan-lecture-series-2026 for more information. On March 27 at 6 p.m., all are invited to the Lenten Retreat, “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington. Deepen your Lenten journey by meditation on the final seven phrases spoken by Jesus from the Cross. Members of the parish will provide personal reflections. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided after the service.

at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington. Deepen your Lenten journey by meditation on the final seven phrases spoken by Jesus from the Cross. Members of the parish will provide personal reflections. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. Join the CYM Pilgrimage March 28: Join us for the 15th CYM Pilgrimage, “Maps of Grace,” Damascus Worship will be music leaders for the day. Celebrate the beauty of the season of Lent at our largest event for young people and families in the Diocese of Wilmington. Groups, families, parishes, and individuals can find more information and register at cdowcym.org/pilgrimage/.

Join us for the 15th CYM Pilgrimage, “Maps of Grace,” Damascus Worship will be music leaders for the day. Celebrate the beauty of the season of Lent at our largest event for young people and families in the Diocese of Wilmington. Groups, families, parishes, and individuals can find more information and register at cdowcym.org/pilgrimage/. Reconciliation Monday is March 30, from 3-8 p.m. at all parishes throughout the Diocese of Wilmington. The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to receive the sacrament at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter. For more information, go to cdow.org/reconciliationmonday/

from 3-8 p.m. at all parishes throughout the Diocese of Wilmington. The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to receive the sacrament at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter. For more information, go to cdow.org/reconciliationmonday/ On March 31 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish is presenting “Why the Lord’s Call to Forgive Benefits Us,” by Eileen Donnelly, Ed.D. Dr. Donnelly’s program will explore the benefits that forgiveness will bring us. All are invited to attend the 12:05 Mass following the program. For more information, contact Michelle Hogan at mhogan@stjosephonthebrandywine.org

by Eileen Donnelly, Ed.D. Dr. Donnelly’s program will explore the benefits that forgiveness will bring us. All are invited to attend the 12:05 Mass following the program. For more information, contact Michelle Hogan at mhogan@stjosephonthebrandywine.org For more than 60 years, the Via Crucis Passion Play has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on March 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, at 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome.

has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on March 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, at 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome. The Polish community at St. Hedwig’s in Wilmington is well known for its faithful devotion during Lent and Easter. On March 20 at 7 p.m., check out traditional Stations in English & Polish. On March 27 at 7 p.m., Shadow Stations will be performed by children of the parish. Confessions are available following Stations of the Cross and a free Soup Supper will be served in Msgr. Gulcz Hall immediately following stations. On Sundays, participate in Gorzkie Zale in English following the 4 p.m. Mass every Saturday and Gorzkie Zale in Polish following the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass every Sunday until March 22. For more information, 302-594-1400, ext. 1.

is well known for its faithful devotion during Lent and Easter. On March 20 at 7 p.m., check out traditional Stations in English & Polish. On March 27 at 7 p.m., Shadow Stations will be performed by children of the parish. Confessions are available following Stations of the Cross and a free Soup Supper will be served in Msgr. Gulcz Hall immediately following stations. On Sundays, participate in Gorzkie Zale in English following the 4 p.m. Mass every Saturday and Gorzkie Zale in Polish following the 11:30 a.m. Polish Mass every Sunday until March 22. For more information, 302-594-1400, ext. 1. Sign up now for the Seton Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark on April 22. Cost is $200 per player, includes greens fees, golf cart, tee gift, grab & go breakfast, boxed lunch, on-course beverages, open bar and dinner banquet after play, awards, plus free round for each guest. Sponsorships and super tickets are also available. Please register by April 10. For more information, call (302) 322-6430 or www.setonparish.net/golfclassic.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Join Brother Ronald Giannone, OFM Cap. on an unforgettable trip to explore The Best of Ireland, August 12 – 22, 2026.Double occupancy: $4,976. Single occupancy: $5,876. With direct, round-trip flights from Philadelphia to Dublin, Ireland – Dublin Ireland to Philadelphia. We will visit Dublin, Cork, Galway, Londonderry, and Belfast before heading back to Dublin. For details, please contact: (302) 652-5523 dphilips@ministryofcaring.org

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada,hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Looking ahead:

Sign up now for the June 5 Catholic Business Network Breakfast at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Speaker will be Kelly Donahue, HR Director at the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

And register now for the Sept. 25 Saint Mark’s High School Class of 1976 50th Class Reunion, at the Christiana Hilton. For more information, contact Patty Curtin White at: patriciacurtin@comcast.net or PCurtin@christianacare.org Or Terri Larson Seeman at: Glennsman@comcast.net (302)893-3479.

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