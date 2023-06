Parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Bear joined together for their Corpus Christi celebration.

Following the June 11 10:30 a.m. Mass, the parish celebrated the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ followed by a traditional Corpus Christi procession around the campus.

A reception followed marking the 45th anniversary of the parish.

The parish displayed the contents of a time capsule buried in 1978 when the church was built.

The marker says to open it on Easter 2023.