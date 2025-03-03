St. Elizabeth Elementary School names Adrienne Tolvaisa principal on permanent basis

WILMINGTON — Adrienne Tolvaisa, who has been the interim principal at St. Elizabeth Elementary School since the beginning of the 2024-25, has been named to the position on a permanent basis. The announcement was made by the pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish, Father Roger DiBuo, on Feb. 28.

Tolvaisa, a graduate of the school and longtime parishioner, taught third grade at St. Elizabeth and was scheduled to be the school’s Scholastica Program director this year before she became interim principal. She has three children currently enrolled.

Tolvaisa has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education and a master’s in instructional leadership, both from Neumann University. She began her teaching career at St. Hedwig School in Wilmington before going to Good Shepherd School in Perryville, Md. She also has worked as director of Today’s Child Learning Center and in administration at Family Support Services in Pennsylvania and at Brookline Academy.

“I look forward to bringing both my professional expertise and personal commitment to the success of our students,” Tolvaisa said in a statement. “I am eager to continue serving this wonderful community and contributing to its growth and future.”